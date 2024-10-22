National

Madhya Pradesh: 15 Workers Injured In Ordnance Factory Explosion In Jabalpur; 1 Person Missing

Among the injured persons, two were in a serious condition and admitted to a hospital. Another worker was missing and was possibly trapped under the debris of the section in which the blast took place.

Several workers were injured in blast at Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
Several workers were injured in blast at Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh Photo: PTI
More than a dozen workers were injured in a powerful blast at the Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The blast took place at around 9.45 am when explosive material was being filled in bombs in a refilling section of the factory, the official from the establishment said.

Among the injured persons, two were in a serious condition and admitted to a hospital. Another worker was missing and was possibly trapped under the debris of the section in which the blast took place, he said.

The blast was so powerful that it was even heard by people a few kilometres away, as per eyewitnesses.

The Ordnance Factory Khamaria is one of the major ammunition production unit under the Department of Defence Production.

More than a dozen workers received injuries in the blast and efforts were on to locate a missing worker, who was possibly trapped under the debris of the building, the official said.

A probe has been ordered into the incident and the exact cause behind the blast will be known after completion of the investigation, he said.

Fire brigade and security staff of the factory launched a relief and rescue operation, the official added.

