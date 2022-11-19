Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
8 Injured In Tamil Nadu's Ordnance Factory Blast

Tamil Nadu: All the eight injured persons were immediately taken to various hospitals by ambulance after the explosion happened, the officials said.

Death toll rises to 5 in UPs firecracker factory explosion.(File photo-Representational image)
Tamil Nadu ordnance factory blast.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 4:27 pm

Eight persons, including three women, sustained injuries in an explosion at an ordnance factory in Aruvankadu near Coonoor in Nilgiris district early on Saturday, an official said.

All the eight injured persons were immediately taken to various hospitals by ambulance after the explosion happened at 8.20 am in the cordite section of the unit, the factory's Deputy General Manager T Sanker said.

While two workers were admitted to the Cantonment hospital, three others were taken to the Government Hospital here as they had developed hearing problems due to the deafening sound of the explosion, while three women were admitted to the factory hospital.

Since workers were not present during the explosion in the cordite section, there were no grievous injuries, Sanker said. 

A probe is underway to ascertain the cause behind the explosion, he said.

Senior district and police officials arrived at the factory. 

Tags

National India Tamil Nadu Ordnance Factories Blast Injured Probe Explosion Workers Precautions Nilgiris Coonoor
