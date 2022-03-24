Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Lupin Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Product

The Mumbai-based company's product is the generic version of Viatris Specialty LLC's Revatio

Lupin Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Product

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 2:40 pm

Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Sildenafil for Oral Suspension, used to treat erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Sildenafil for Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL, Lupin said in a statement.

Related stories

Lupin Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Version Of Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution

The Mumbai-based company's product is the generic version of Viatris Specialty LLC's Revatio.

The product will be manufactured at Lupin's Goa-based manufacturing facility, it added.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2021 data, Sildenafil for Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL had estimated annual sales of USD 66 million in the US. 

Tags

National Business Lupin Lupin Shares Fell Generic Drug Lupin Generic Drug USFDA Indian Pharma Companies Sun Pharma Aurobindo Pharma
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Migrant Crisis Left Thousands Of Sahariya Tribals In The Lurch

How Migrant Crisis Left Thousands Of Sahariya Tribals In The Lurch

What Led To Sri Lanka's Worst Economic Crisis In Recent History, What Is The Way Forward?

What Led To Sri Lanka's Worst Economic Crisis In Recent History, What Is The Way Forward?