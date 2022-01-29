Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

LS Speaker Initiates Disqualification Proceedings Against Sisir Adhikari, Krishna Raju

A Lok Sabha Secretariat bulletin said the petition submitted by Sudip Bandyopadhyay, leader of Trinamool Congress in Lok Sabha against Adhikari was referred by the Speaker to the Committee of Privileges on January 11 for a preliminary enquiry.

LS Speaker Initiates Disqualification Proceedings Against Sisir Adhikari, Krishna Raju
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 3:14 pm

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred petitions submitted by the Trinamool Congress and the YSR Congress under the anti-defection law against their respective leaders Sisir Adhikari and K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju to the Privileges Committee. Adhikari, a Lok Sabha member from Kanthi in West Bengal, had quit the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP in March last year in the run-up to assembly elections in the state.

Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay had urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to disqualify the octogenarian leader Adhikari as a member of the House under the anti-defection law. Raju, a Lok Sabha member from Narasapuram in Andhra Pradesh, too had rebelled against the YSRCP and was tipped to join the BJP, prompting YSRCP to move the Speaker for his removal under the anti-defection law.

A Lok Sabha Secretariat bulletin said the petition submitted by Sudip Bandyopadhyay, leader of Trinamool Congress in Lok Sabha against Adhikari, under paragraph 6 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India and rule 6 of the Members of Lok Sabha (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1985 was referred by the Speaker to the Committee of Privileges on January 11 for a preliminary enquiry.

Related stories

Budget Session Part I: Rajya Sabha To Sit In Morning, Lok Sabha In Evening Due To Covid Restrictions

Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted amid Opposition protests

Prohibition Of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill To Increase Marriageable Age Of Women Got Introduced In Lok Sabha

A similar petition against Raju, submitted by YSRCP chief whip Margani Bharat, was referred to the Committee of Privileges on January 27 for a preliminary inquiry. Adhikari’s son Suvendu had defeated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram assembly seat in the state elections in May last year. Banerjee was later elected to the state assembly from Bhabanipur in a byelection.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Lok Sabha Om Birla Trinamool Congress (TMC) YSR Congress Anti-Defection Law
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says UP Polls Won't Have Surprise Result, Real Shock Will Be In Gujarat

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says UP Polls Won't Have Surprise Result, Real Shock Will Be In Gujarat

Father-Son Duo Among 3 Killed As Bus Collides With Truck In UP’s Kannauj

Two Nigerians Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 3 Crore

Tiger Found Dead; Leopard Dies During Rescue In MP's Bandhavgarh Reserve

UP Court Awards Death Penalty To Three In Triple Murder Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway