National

Low-Flying Boeing Plane In Bengaluru Leaves Internet Baffled | Video

Residents of Koramangala in Bengaluru have reported experiencing constant buzzing noise from a plane circling above the neighbourhood for the past two days.

Advertisement

Low-Flying Boeing Plane In Bengaluru Leaves Internet Baffled
info_icon

A video of a Boeing aircraft flying low over Bengaluru has baffled some users on social media platform X. It has sparked speculation about its purpose, whether it was part of a military drill or a pilot training exercise.

Residents of Koramangala in Bengaluru have reported experiencing constant buzzing noise from a plane circling above the neighbourhood for the past two days. 

Several users on X pointed out that the aircraft in question was a Boeing aircraft that did approximately six circles over the HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) Airport, passing close to the ground.

Also Read | Vistara Crisis: Over 100 Flights Cancelled In 2 Days; CEO Meets Pilots, Solution Expected By May

Advertisement

According to Flightradar24, a service that tracks commercial flights, the aircraft in question was identified as a Boeing 777-337 (ER) with the registration number K7067. This aircraft is typically used to transport VVIPs such as the President, Vice President, and Prime Minister.

"Really low flying plane circling Bangalore near Koramangala / Indiranagar area. This is the 6th circle. Comes really close to ground then takes off again without touching. Military exercise?" one user wrote on X.

Authorities have not yet provided any statement regarding the nature of the low-altitude flights over Bengaluru.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony