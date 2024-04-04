Low-Flying Boeing Plane In Bengaluru Leaves Internet Baffled | Video

A video of a Boeing aircraft flying low over Bengaluru has baffled some users on social media platform X. It has sparked speculation about its purpose, whether it was part of a military drill or a pilot training exercise.
Residents of Koramangala in Bengaluru have reported experiencing constant buzzing noise from a plane circling above the neighbourhood for the past two days.
Several users on X pointed out that the aircraft in question was a Boeing aircraft that did approximately six circles over the HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) Airport, passing close to the ground.
According to Flightradar24, a service that tracks commercial flights, the aircraft in question was identified as a Boeing 777-337 (ER) with the registration number K7067. This aircraft is typically used to transport VVIPs such as the President, Vice President, and Prime Minister.
"Really low flying plane circling Bangalore near Koramangala / Indiranagar area. This is the 6th circle. Comes really close to ground then takes off again without touching. Military exercise?" one user wrote on X.
Authorities have not yet provided any statement regarding the nature of the low-altitude flights over Bengaluru.