Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lord Ganesha's Aadhaar Card, Matchstick Ganesha, Ram Temple Pandal: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Celebrations Are Taking A Creative Turn

Creative-themed Ganesh Chaturthi pandals and renditions of Lord Ganesha idols were seen across India on Wednesday as devotees installed statues in their homes and pandals to mark the commencement of Ganeshotav 2022.

Aadhar Card-themes Ganesh Chaturthi pandal in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
Aadhar Card-themes Ganesh Chaturthi pandal in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 3:37 pm

Lord Ganesha now has an Aadhar-verified birthday and an address in the Kailasha. 

Every year on Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees of the Hindu deity come out with creative ways to commemorate the Lord of Good Times (siddhivinayak). This year, after two years of Covid-19 restrictions, Ganesha fever has caught on with fervour once again, not just in Maharashtra but in other parts of the country as well. 

In Jharkhand, for instance, Bappa has been spotted in a pandal designed like an Aadhar card of the deity himself. To celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees in Jamshedpur have come up with a unique Aadhar Card pandal. According to the card, Ganesha's date of birth has been specified as the 6th Century and his address has been specified as 'Kailasha', referring to the mystical mountain abode of the Gods. 

In place of the photo, the card has been cut out to accommodate an idol of the deity. The pandal even as a bar code, much like an original Aadhaar card. Scanning the code leads to a virtual image of Ganesha on viewers' phones or other digital devices. 

Photos of the unique pandal have been going viral on social media with many complimenting the creativity of the pandal designers while other cracked jokes at Jamshedpur's rather offbeat take on Ganesh Chaturthi.

According to reports, the man behind the pandal, Sarav Kumar, was inspired by a similar Facebook-themes pandal in West Bengal. 

The Aadhaar card mentions Ganesha's address as "Shree Ganesh S/o Mahadev, Kailash Parbat, Top Floor, Near, Mansarover, Lake, Kailash Pincode- 000001. It also states that the year of his earth is 01/01/600CE." 

Many, however, questioned the date of birth mentioned on the Aadhar Card with some claiming that Lord Ganesha's birth took place much before the 6th Century. 

Related stories

Ganesha Puja Gaining Popularity In Kali’s City

Ganesh Chaturthi: Ring In The Festive Cheer With Artisanal Modaks

Ganesha festival Celebrated At Hubballi Idgah Gound Amid Tight Security

So when was Ganesha born?

The historical origins of mythological deities are often contested due to the lack of surviving documents, texts, or other epistemological sources. However, some of the earliest mentions of the birth of Lord Ganesha can be found in the later Puranas, composed 6th century onwards. Ganesha also finds mentions in later Puranas like the Vayu and Brahmanda Puranas but these are considered to have been added later during the 7th and 10th centuries. 

Ganesha celebrations across India

After two years of Covid-19 fear and restrictions, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations seemed to have returned to the streets with pomp and glory. Calls of 'Ganpati Bappa Maurya' rang out through crowded streets on Wednesday, as homes and pandals across states such as Maharashtra saw Ganesha idols being installed with throngs of devotees dancing and celebrating on streets, marking the beginning of the 10-day festival, popularly known as Ganeshotav. 

Ayodhya-inspired Ganesha pandal

Meanwhile, a Ganesh pandal set up on the theme of the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya is attracting huge crowds in Gujarat's Surat city, with the organisers saying its pillars and lighting give visitors a feel of actually being inside the temple.  The pandal was erected at a cost of nearly Rs 60 lakh, which came from donations. 

Matchstick Ganesha in Odisha 

Two sculptors in Berhampur city of Odisha have made miniature Ganesh idols by using matchsticks, ice cream and incense sticks. Hara Gobind Moharana, a garage owner, has made a seven-cm height Ganesh with a kilo of incense sticks, while Satya Moharana, a businessman, crafted seven idols by using ‘chumki’ or decorative stars, and ice-cream sticks.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Lord Ganesh Ganesh Chaturthi Maharashtra Ganesh Jharkhand Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Gujarat
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs HK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: India Beat Hong Kong; Qualify For Super 4 - Highlights

IND Vs HK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: India Beat Hong Kong; Qualify For Super 4 - Highlights

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours