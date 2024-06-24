London Postgraduate Iqra Hasan Continues Family Legacy By Winning The Kairana Seat

Although Kairana’s newly elected MP from Samajwadi Party, Iqra Hasan Choudhary, comes from a family deeply ingrained in politics, it was not always her plan to follow the same path. When her brother, who was contesting from the Kairana seat in the 2022 UP Assembly elections was jailed, Choudhary rose to the occasion and took over his campaign. Although she entered politics under challenging conditions, she says working closely with people on the ground has inspired her to pursue it as a profession.