National

Lokayukta Police Summons Siddaramaiah For Questioning In MUDA Case On Nov 6

The CM is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah |
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Lokayukta police have summoned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for questioning in the MUDA site allotment case on November 6, official sources said on Monday. "We asked him to appear on Wednesday morning," a senior Lokayukta official told PTI.

They had on October 25 questioned his wife Parvathi B M, who is also an accused in the case.

The CM is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Reacting to Lokayukta police summons, Siddaramiah, speaking to reporters in Haveri district, said: "I will go..."

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27. Swamy and Devaraju have also deposed before the Lokayukta police.

The Chief Minister on October 24 filed an appeal before the division bench of the High Court, challenging the decision of a single judge bench in connection with the MUDA site allotment case that had come as a setback to him.

The bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna had on September 24 dismissed the CM's petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for a probe against him in the case, observing that the gubernatorial order nowhere "suffers from want of application of mind".

Siddaramaiah had challenged the legality of Gehlot's sanction for the investigation against him in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites by MUDA in a prime locality.

Following the High Court order, a Special Court here on the very next day had ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Siddaramaiah, and directed to file the investigation report by December 24.

The Special Court exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to former and elected MPs/MLAs had issued the order directing the Lokayukta police in Mysuru to initiate an investigation on the complaint filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

Parvathi, meanwhile, had written to MUDA to cancel 14 sites allotted to her and the MUDA had accepted it.

On September 30, the ED filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) to book the CM and others taking cognisance of the Lokayukta FIR.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that 14 compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru (Vijayanagar Layout 3rd and 4th stages), which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

It is alleged Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shakib Al Hasan: Cricketer Reported For Suspect Action While Representing Surrey In County C'ship
  2. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At Indian Batting Maestro's Memorable Records And Feats
  3. ICC Tries Out AI Tool That Filters Social Media Abuse In Women's Cricket: Report
  4. Oman Vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match 45
  5. Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Match Called Off Due To Rain
Football News
  1. Lille Vs Juventus, UCL: Bianconeri Must Play At Their Limits, Warns Thiago Motta
  2. Liverpool Vs Bayer Leverkusen, UCL: Alonso Calls The Reds As 'One Of Europe's Best' Ahead Of Anfield Return
  3. Fulham 2-1 Brentford: Silva Grateful Cottagers' Dominance Was Rewarded With Late Win
  4. Sporting CP Vs Man City: Pep Guardiola Expecting Challenging Season For His Injury-Hit Side
  5. AFC Champions League Elite: Al-Hilal Forward Neymar Goes Off Injured, Faces Minimum One-Month Absence
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  2. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  3. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  4. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  5. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Chaos Erupts At J&K Assembly After PDP Leader Moves Resolution Opposing Abrogation Of Article 370
  2. Lokayukta Police Summons Siddaramaiah For Questioning In MUDA Case On Nov 6
  3. UP Bypolls: Samajwadi Party Candidate Naseem Solanki Takes On BJP’s Suresh Awasthi In Sisamau
  4. Privacy Is Privacy; Even Spouse Cannot Violate It, Says Madras High Court
  5. IAF's MiG-29 Jet Crashes Near Agra, Pilot Ejects Safely; Court Of Inquiry Ordered
Entertainment News
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Don: 1978-Forever
  5. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
US News
  1. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  3. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  4. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  5. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
World News
  1. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  3. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  4. Iranian Women's Long Fight For Freedom
  5. Spain Floods: Survivors Express Rage Against Govt Officials, King As They Visit Flood-Ravaged Valencia
Latest Stories
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Mumbai Vs Odisha Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Play
  3. Karnataka Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  4. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Highlights: Aussies Win Low-Scoring MCG Thriller By 2 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead
  5. Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 4 Match
  6. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  7. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  8. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs