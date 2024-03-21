National

'Limited Resources, Citizens First': Centre Scraps Rohingya Muslims' Right To Stay In India | Details

In its affidavit regarding the Rohingya issue, the Centre underlined India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention and the protocol relating to the Status of Refugees, 1967. Therefore, whether or not any class of persons is to be recognised as refugees is a 'pure policy decision'.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
March 21, 2024
March 21, 2024
       
PTI
Rohingya muslims in India | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Terming Rohingyas as illegal migrants, the Centre in an affidavit before the Supreme Court, said they cannot enjoy a fundamental right to reside or settle in India.

Citing the possibility of serious ramifications for national security, the Centre also mentioned there cannot be a "blanket acceptance" of foreigners as refugees, especially when a vast majority of such people have entered the country illegally.

Ethnic Rohingya people walk to a temporary shelter after they landed in Aceh Besar, Indonesia. - null
Rohingya Crisis Explained: What's Behind Exodus Of Rohingya Muslims From Myanmar, How Are They Persecuted?

BY Madhur Sharma

Developing Country, Limited Resources: About Centre's Affidavid On Rohingya Issue

In its affidavid, the Centre emphasised the need to focus on the welfare of its citizens first as a developing country where population is the largest in the world while resources are limited.

Advertisement

"As a developing country with the largest population in the world and with limited resources, priority is required to be given to the country's own citizens. Therefore, there cannot be any blanket acceptance of foreigners as refugees especially where the vast majority of such foreigners have entered the country illegally," it said.

Reduced to Ashes: Over 50 shanties were gutted in a fire at a Rohingya refugee camp in New Delhi on June 13, 2021 - null
What Life After Displacement Means For Rohingya Women In India?

BY Samanwita Paul

In its affidavit, the Centre further stated that unchecked immigration posed dangers to the country while highlighting that a vast majority of such foreigners had entered India illegally.

"A foreigner only enjoys the right to life and liberty under Article 21 and cannot claim a fundamental right to reside or settle in India. That right is available only to Indian citizens," the Centre said.

Advertisement

"There cannot be any recognition of refugees status outside the legislative framework and such a declaration of refugee status cannot be through a judicial order", they further added.

National Investigation Agency - null
NIA Charges Three Myanmar Nationals In Human Trafficking Case Involving Rohingya Infiltration

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to the official data used by the government in 2017, there were about 40,000 Rohingya Muslims in the country which at that time indicated a four-time increase in the Rohingya population in two years.

Moreover, in its affidavit, the Centre also underlined India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention and to the protocol relating to the Status of Refugees, 1967, and as such, whether or not any class of persons are to be recognised as refugees is a "pure policy decision".

About the Rohingya population

Ethnically, Rohingyas are Muslims of Myanmar, mostly hailig from the Rakhine province.

Owing to clashes between dominant Buddhist communities in the country, a large section of Rohingyas started leaving Myanmar in 2012.

Also, the Myanmar government refuse to recognise Rohingya Muslims as its citizens.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement