Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Light Rain Likely In City

The city reported 2 mm of rainfall from 8:30 AM on Monday to 8:30 AM on Tuesday, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 84 per cent. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to rise to 36 degrees Celsius.  

undefined
Parts of the national capital had received scattered rainfall on Monday Representative Image-File

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 10:03 am

The minimum temperature in the city dipped slightly to settle at 26.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, even as the weather office forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day.

Parts of the national capital had received scattered rainfall on Monday and the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The city reported 2 mm of rainfall from 8:30 AM on Monday to 8:30 AM on Tuesday, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 84 per cent. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to rise to 36 degrees Celsius.  

Related stories

Humid Monday Morning In Delhi; Light Rain Expected

Kolkata Receives Light Rain

Deficient Rainfall Worrying, Farmers Unable To Sow Seeds: Jharkhand CM

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius respectively with a mainly clear sky forecast, according to IMD data. 

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (65) category around 9:30 AM, data from CPCB showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Relative Humidity Prediction Partly Cloudy Sky Indian Meteorological Department Patchy Rain Thunderstorms Strong Winds Weather Department Minimum Temperature AQI Maximum Temperature
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, The Aide Of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, At Whose House ED Found Pile Of Cash

Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, The Aide Of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, At Whose House ED Found Pile Of Cash

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites