Leaving Home For 5 Years: NEET Aspirant Sends Text To Parents, Goes Missing From Kota

Rajendra Prasad Meena, a Gangapur city resident in Rajasthan, has been studying in a coaching institute for the last three years, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Yogesh Sharma said.

File Photo
NEET aspirant sends text to parents "I don’t want to study further. I won’t take any wrong steps. I am leaving home for five years.” | File Photo
“I don’t want to study further. I won’t take any wrong steps. I am leaving home for five years.”This was the message that a 19-year-old NEET aspirant sent to his parents before he went missing from his room here, police said on Thursday.

On May 6, a day after taking the NEET exam, Meena sent a text message to his parents saying that he did not want to study any further and was leaving home for five years. He said no one should contact him as he would break his SIM and sell the mobile phone. He had Rs 8,000 with him. If need be, he would contact his family and other relatives, the DSP said. 

Meena further urged his mother not to worry about and he assured that he will not take any wrong step, DSP said.

Following this, Meena’s kin rushed to the PG and filed a missing person report at the Vigyan Nagar police station.

During the investigation, the PG owner and caretaker Kalpana Sharma said that Meena was a joyous man and before leaving his room, he cleared all his pending dues. He told them that he was going home, DSP said. 

Efforts are being made to trace Meena, he said.

