Law Commission Suggests Stricter Rules For Marrying NRIs To Prevent Fraud Cases

In its report, the law panel said registration of NRI marriages serves as a "valid piece of evidence", while at the same time it helps maintain a record in the form of registry of marriages.

"If the marriages are compulsorily registered, then all the records pertaining to the spouses would be available with the concerned government department, preferably, the Ministry of Home Affairs. The information regarding the same shall be accessible by the Ministry of External Affairs and available on an online portal," it said.

However, there may also be situations where a citizen may become NRI or OCI after his or her marriage, it pointed out.