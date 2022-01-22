Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar's Health Condition Improves, But Still In ICU: Doctor

The 92-year-old singing exponent Lata Mangeshkar was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms.

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar - PTI

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 2:30 pm

Singing exponent Lata Mangeshkar is showing signs of improvement but remains in the ICU, her doctor said on Saturday. 

The 92-year-old singing legend tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8.

"She is showing signs of improvement. She is in the ICU. It is difficult to say for how many days she will be in the hospital.", said associate professor Dr Pratit Samdani from the Breach Candy Hospital while sharing the health update.

Anusha Srinivsan Iyer, a close friend of the family, also said the veteran singer is doing well.

"Lata Didi is showing signs of improvement from before and is under treatment in the ICU from the amazing team of doctors spearheaded by Dr Pratit Samdani. We are looking forward and praying for her speedy healing  and coming back home," Iyer said in a statement.

On Friday, rumours started doing the rounds on social media that Mangeshkar's health had deteriorated.

Iyer had dismissed the rumours and said, "A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news...The family and the doctors need their space. Let us pray for Lata Didi's speedy recovery and return home."

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has sung various memorable tracks such as "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye", among others.

The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. 

