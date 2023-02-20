Large Scale Investments Creating Opportunities For Uttarakhand Youth: PM Modi

Big investments are being made in the infrastructure sector in Uttarakhand to ensure that the state's youths return to their villages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Addressing the Uttarakhand Rozgar Mela. Best wishes to the newly inducted appointees. https://t.co/jcSQhCVAsY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2023

The prime minister, who was virtually addressing a Rozgar Mela to distribute appointment letters among assistant teachers here, described teachers as a medium for big change.

"They have to prepare the youths of the state for a new century as per the new education policy...," he said.

Large-scale investments in the hill state's infrastructure sector are creating new employment opportunities for youths nearer their homes, he added.