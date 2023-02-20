Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Large Scale Investments Creating Opportunities For Uttarakhand Youth: PM Modi

Large Scale Investments Creating Opportunities For Uttarakhand Youth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi large-scale investments in Uttarakhand’s infrastructure sector are creating new employment opportunities for youths nearer their homes.

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 12:30 pm

Big investments are being made in the infrastructure sector in Uttarakhand to ensure that the state's youths return to their villages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. 

The prime minister, who was virtually addressing a Rozgar Mela to distribute appointment letters among assistant teachers here, described teachers as a medium for big change. 

Also Read | Garh Bhoj: A Social Activist 's Mission To Popularise Traditional U'Khand Foods

"They have to prepare the youths of the state for a new century as per the new education policy...," he said. 

Also Watch | Eviction, Erasure, Exclusion: What Is The Land Dispute In Haldwani About?

Large-scale investments in the hill state's infrastructure sector are creating new employment opportunities for youths nearer their homes, he added.

