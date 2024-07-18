Landslide Disrupts Traffic On Goa-Karnataka Route; IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert'

A pile of mud is seen on a road after a landslide, in Goa. A landslide occurred near Dudhsagar Temple at Anmod Ghat, located on the southern boundary of Goa, in the wee hours of Thursday following incessant rains, disrupting vehicular traffic movement from the state to neighbouring Karnataka, police said Photo: PTI

