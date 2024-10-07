National

Land-For-Jobs Case: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad, Sons Granted Bail By Delhi Court

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Prasad's tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, the ED said.

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to RJD chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav in the land-for-jobs money laundering case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each, noting that they were not arrested during the investigation.

The accused appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued to them by the court earlier.

The judge had issued the summons after taking cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against the accused persons.

The final report was filed before the court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 6.

The ED filed its case based on an FIR lodged by the CBI.

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Prasad's tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, the ED said.

