Lalu Yadav's Daughter Earns Praise From BJP Leaders For Donating Kidney To Dad

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav' s daughter Rohini Acharya has been receiving praise from unlikely quarters after she donated her kidney to save the life of her father. Acharya, who is in her 40s, donated one of her kidneys to the ailing 74-year-old Lalu Yadav, who has been fighting health concerns for sometime and had been advised to get a kidney transplant earlier in the year.

Though it was a risky decision, as per reports, both Lalu Yadav and Rohini Acharya are now recovering after successful completion of surgery.

The selfless act by Acharya has won the hearts of even the staunchest political opponents of Lalu Yadav including BJP leader Giriraj Singh and Nishikant Dubey.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Giriraj Singh wrote, "Beti ho to Rohini jaisi" (Let all daughters be like Rohini).

“बेटी हो तो रोहणी आचार्य जैसी” गर्व है आप पर… आप उदाहरण होंगी आने वाले पीढ़ियों के लिए । pic.twitter.com/jzg3CTSmht — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) December 5, 2022

Praising her as the ideal daughter, Singh said, "I'm proud of you. You have set an example for future generations".

Nishikant Dubey also tweeted praise for Rohini, stating that he wanted to pick a fight with God for not blessing him with a daughter (like Rohini).

Social media was flooded with images of Rohini Acharya with her father, former Bihar CM. In a post created moments before her surgery, Acharya shared a selfie and a photo with Lalu, claiming, " It's time to rock and roll".

Lalu and Rohini were admitted to the hospital on Sunday for pre -surgery tests and the transplant took place on Monday. Rohini on Saturday had posted a picture with her father on social media and wrote "We have not seen God but as God I have seen my father.”

Ready to rock and roll ✌️

Wish me a good luck 🤞 pic.twitter.com/R5AOmFMW0E — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 5, 2022

Yadav's elder daughter, Misa Bharti has been regularly sharing pictures, videos and updates on social media since the surgery. Yadav's son and Bihar's deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is younger than both Rohini and Misa, has also been posting updates about his father and sister's health.

While Tejashwi Yadav was in Singapore with his father and sisters at the time of the surgery, ministers across Bihar performed pujas to pray for the good health of Lalu and Rohini. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and Lalu's close aide Bhola Yadav was also present.