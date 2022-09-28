Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Lalu Prasad Yadav Terms RSS ‘Hindu Extremist Organisation’, Says It Deserves To Be Banned

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav also said that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will see a ‘wipe out’ of the BJP, which he said is the political offshoot of the RSS.

Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav
Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 2:34 pm

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh a "Hindu extremist organisation" that deserved to be banned.

Prasad made the remark replying to queries from journalists about the Union Home Ministry's ban on Popular Front of India and several of its associates under a stringent anti-terror law.

"They keep raising the bogey of PFI. It is the RSS, which is all about Hindu extremism (‘kattarpanth’), which deserves to be banned first,” said the septuagenarian with characteristic candor.

Prasad, who is away in Delhi in connection with his party's organisational polls, reiterated that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will  see a "wipe out" (‘safaya ho jayega’) of the BJP, the political offshoot of the RSS, which is ruling at the Centre for the second consecutive term. 

(With PTI inputs)

National India RJD RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav RSS BJP Popular Front Of India (PFI) Ban Hindu Extremists 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
