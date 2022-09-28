MHA Calls PFI 'Unlawful'; Bans It And 8 Associated Fronts For 5 Years After Nationwide Mega Crackdown

Following two sets of mega nationwide crackdown by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Popular Front of India (PFI) was banned by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday for its alleged links to terror funding.

Alongside PFI, its associate organisations - Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala - were also banned.

According to a government notification, the PFI and its affiliate organisations have been declared 'unlawful association' with immediate effect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for proactively participating in unlawful activities which are primarily prejudicial for the maintenance of integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. The demand to ban the outfit was made by several states. The decision was taken based on the report of the investigating agencies.

Nationwide mega crackdowns by NIA and ED

National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) jontly conducted massive crackdowns on the PFI across several states of the nation on September 22 and September 27.

In the first round of raids, 106 people belonging to PFI were arrested. Meanwhile, in the second round of raids, 247 people belonging to PFI were arrested/detained. Investigating agencies got enough evidence against the outfit, based on which the decision to ban the outfit was taken.

(With PTI Inputs)