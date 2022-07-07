Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Health Remains‘Critical’ At AIIMS

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s condition continues to be critical, a team of doctors treating him in New Delhi reportedly said on Thursday.

RJD supreme and former Union Minister Yadav’s health condition has worsened as he slipped into semi-coma, the reports said.

Earlier, Yadav was airlifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi from Bihar for advanced treatment.

He had suffered multiple fractures after he had a fall, following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Patna.

Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav on RJD supremo’s condition said: “The doctors of AIIMS know the medical history of Lalu Ji. Hence, we have admitted him here. His health is improving. As he fell from the stairs, his body movement is minimal at the moment”.

Yadav’s wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi said: “He is recovering from the illness. Pray for him. He will return home very soon.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called Tejashwi Yadav to know about Yadav’s health status.