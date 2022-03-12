Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Ladakh Records Seven Fresh Covid-19 Cases; 13 Recoveries

The number of active cases in the union territory dropped to 69 with the recovery of 13 more patients in Leh, they said.

COVID in Ladakh. (Representational image) (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 11:52 pm

Ladakh reported seven new coronavirus cases on Saturday, continuing with the downward trend of new daily infections, officials said, as the overall tally reached 28,160. The number of active cases in the union territory dropped to 69 with the recovery of 13 more patients in Leh, they said. 


According to the officials, there was no Covid-related death in the region, which has so far recorded a total of 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak.


Of the total fatalities, Leh district accounts for the highest 168 deaths among 22,887 cases followed by 60 in Kargil which has recorded a total of 5,273 cases. 

The officials said all the seven fresh cases were reported in Leh, taking the number of active cases in the district to 69. Kargil, on the other hand, has no active COVID-19 case. The total number of recovered patients now stands at 27,863, the officials said.

With PTI inputs.

