Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
Ladakh Bridge Collapse: Bodies Of Four Workers Found

Representational Image AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 12:40 pm

Four workers were found dead under the debris of an under-construction bridge which collapsed in Nubra sub-division of Ladakh, officials said on Sunday.

A section of the under-construction Shatse Takna bridge near village Diskit in Leh district collapsed around 4 pm on Saturday due to strong gusty winds, trapping six workers, the officials said.

After a joint rescue operation lasting over 12 hours, bodies of four persons were recovered from the scene, while two others were rescued in an injured condition and shifted to hospital, the officials said.

The deceased were identified as Raj Kumar and Varinder of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, Manjeet of Chattisgarh and Love Kumar of Punjab.

The injured, Koki Kumar of Rajouri and Raj Kumar of Chhattisgarh, are undergoing treatment, the officials said.

Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur closely monitored the rescue operation and had ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Immediately after the incident, a rescue operation was launched with operational support mobilised from the local 102 Brigade of the Army, project Vijayak of Border Roads Organization as well as the Air Force Station Leh.

Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, Saugat Biswas coordinated with all the agencies involved in the operation, the spokesman said.

He said the Indian Air Force has been roped in for mobilising air evacuation of the rescued to Leh.

Mathur has said that all assistance will be extended to the affected persons in the accident, especially the labourers working on the bridge construction.

