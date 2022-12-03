Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Kolkata To Shut All Hookah Bars

Home National

Kolkata To Shut All Hookah Bars

Firhad Hakim, Kolkata's mayor, said all hookah bars would be closed following allegations that some were drug dealers.

Firhad Hakim
Firhad Hakim File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 8:50 am

All hookah bars in Kolkata will be shut down after allegations were received that some of these places were being used for dealing drugs, mayor Firhad Hakim said on Friday.

The licence of any bar will also be cancelled if they are found secretly selling hookah, he said.

"There are allegations of illegal drug use at the hookah bars. The young generation is getting addicted to drugs. And, this is why hookah bars have been ordered to close," he said.

Welcoming the decision of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, doctors said having hookah for an hour was equivalent to consuming 100 cigarettes in terms of nicotine deposits.

"At the hookah bars, which are located inside restaurants, a lot of passive smoking also happens. It is harmful to health as one hour of hookah is equivalent to consuming 100 cigarettes," said doctor Bikash Majumder, senior consultant interventional cardiologist at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals. 


 

Tags

National Firhad Hakim Kolkata Hookah Bars Mamata Bannerjee Kolkata Municipal Corporation Doctors Apollo Multispeciality Hospital Cigarettes
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans