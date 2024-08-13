The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged rape and death of a woman doctor to the CBI and also urged the protesting doctors to call off their casework. The HC after looking at the case diary posed several questions at the state government as well.
The body of the postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.
Junior doctors and interns across West Bengal continued their ceasework on Tuesday, protesting against the incident and demanding adequate protection to hospital staff.
Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Calcutta High Court Hearing | Top Points
The trainee doctor's parents went to the High Court, asking for the court to oversee an investigation into the case. Several other public interest litigations (PILs) were also filed, requesting that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) look into it.
Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam asked the West Bengal government lawyer why an unnatural death case was registered if there had been no immediate complaint of murder.
While reviewing the petitions, the division bench noted that "something is missing" from the investigation. They asked if the former principal of the medical college, Sandip Ghosh, had given a statement. The state lawyer said that he had not.
The court, which included Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, questioned how the principal of RG Kar Hospital, who had resigned, was quickly reinstated as the principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.
The court asked his lawyer to provide both the resignation letter and the appointment letter. The court told Ghosh's lawyer to make sure he takes a long leave by 3 pm, or else the court would make further orders.
In response to the Court's questions, the state's lawyer said that the Kolkata Police are conducting a transparent investigation into the case.
When the court asked the state how they would prevent the destruction of evidence, as some petitioners' lawyers had claimed, the government lawyer responded that the investigation is being led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and supervised by an additional commissioner of Kolkata Police.
The court directed the Kolkata Police to hand over the case diary to the central probe agency by this evening, and all other documents by 10 am on Wednesday.
The high court also urged agitating doctors in the state to call off their ceasework, saying they have a “pious obligation”.
The high court also suggested that the state should hold a dialogue with the agitating doctors.