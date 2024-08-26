National

Centre Flags Non-Functional Courts In Bengal In Response To Mamata Banerjee's Letter To PM

The TMC Chief wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking swift action in view of rapes and crimes against women across India.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Photo: PTI
The Central government has flagged several non-functional courts in the state of West Bengal as it replied to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter. The TMC Chief wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking swift action in view of rapes and crimes against women across India.

"It is horrifying to see this trend. It shakes the confidence and conscience of society and the nation. It is our bounden duty to put an end to it so that women feel safe and secure. Such a serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed comprehensively through stringent central legislation that prescribes exemplary punishment for those involved in these dastardly crimes," she wrote, also proposing establishment of fast-track special courts to tackle such cases," stated Banerjee in her letter last week, adding that trials should be completed within 15 days.

CISF personnel at the RG Kar College and Hospital, deployed following the Supreme Court's order, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 - PTI
Kolkata Rape Case: Reports Reveal What Accused Told In Polygraph Test

BY Outlook Web Desk

In response to the letter, Annpurna Devi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development has stated that the state of West Bengal has a total of 123 fast-track court, however, many of them remain non-functional.

In a sharp response to the TMC chief and state Chief Minister, the union minister expressed her condolences to the family of the 31-year-old trainee doctor and stated that the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya "comprehensively addresses the issues of crimes against women by providing stringent punishments".

"As of 30.06.2024, 752 FTSCs including 409 exclusive POCSO Courts are functional in 30 States/UTs which have disposed of more than 2,53,000 cases since the inception of scheme. Under the scheme, the State of West Bengal was allocated a total of 123 FTSCs, which included 20 exclusive POCSO Courts and 103 combined FTSCs dealing with both rape and POCSO Act cases. However, none of these courts had been operationalized till mid-June, 2023," the minister said in her response.

The State of West Bengal communicated its willingness to participate in the Scheme vide letter dated 08.06.2023, committing to start 7 FTSCs. Under the revised target, West Bengal has been allocated 17 FTSCs, of which only 6 exclusive POCSO Courts have been operationalized as of 30.06 2024. In spite of a pendency of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases in West Bengal, the State Government has not taken any steps to start the remaining 11 FTSCS. Action in this regard is pending with the state government," she added further.

The union minister further pointed out that the Trinamool Congress-led government was yet to implement the national helpline set up by the Centre for distress calls from women and children.

