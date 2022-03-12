Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
Kerala To See Rise In Temperature Tomorrow

Kerala To See Rise In Temperature Tomorrow
IMD predicts Kerala's weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 8:49 pm

The weatherman warned that the maximum temperature in certain districts of Kerala was likely to rise by two to three degrees Celsius on Sunday.
       

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the districts of Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur might experience an above-normal temperature on March 12 and 13.
       

"There are chances that the maximum temperature is most likely to be above normal by two to three degrees Celsius in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode Kannur Kannur districts on March 12 and 13, 2022," K Santhosh, IMD Director, Thiruvananthapuram said.
       

He said the state received 33 per cent less rain than the average rainfall. The dry north-easterly wind is another reason, Santhosh said. The IMD added that Thrissur district recorded the highest temperature on Friday at 38.6 degrees Celsius, followed by neighbouring Palakkad touching 38 degrees Celsius.

With PTI inputs.

