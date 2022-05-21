Saturday, May 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kerala To Recruit 100 Tribal Youth As Excise Civil Officers

Due to rising illegal drug smuggling, 100 tribal youth including women will be appointed as excise civil officers under special recruitment, said the minister.

Kerala To Recruit 100 Tribal Youth As Excise Civil Officers
Tribal community in Kerala Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 May 2022 6:13 pm

The Kerala government will recruit 100 youth, including women, from various tribal hamlets across the state as excise civil officers, Excise and Local Self Government Minister M V Govindan said here on Saturday.

In view of reported inflow of banned contrabands in the hamlets, local tribal youth from there would be appointed to the posts through special recruitment to tackle this issue, he said.

The flow of illicit drugs into the southern state seems to be on the rise nowadays and it has become a menace mainly affecting youth, the minister said.

Related stories

Tamil Nadu: CM M K Stalin Lays Foundation Stone For 20 Projects In Nilgiris

Assam-Arunachal Border Dispute Likely To Be Resolved By Next Year: Amit Shah

Left Front Win In 24 Wards In Local Body By-Polls, Indicates Increase In Support For LDF: Kerala CM

"In this backdrop, 100 tribal youth including women will be appointed as excise civil officers under special recruitment," he said.

Govindan was speaking after inaugurating the passing out parade of 126 women civil excise officers of the eighth batch and seven civil excise officers of the 25th batch, who completed 180 days of basic training, at the Excise Academy Parade Ground.

Noting that those recruited as excise civil officers are highly qualified these days, the minister said they are capable of reviving the department.

But there are people who still indulge in corruption and there won't be any compromise to such wrong practices, he said and warned stringent action against wrongdoers. 

Tags

National Kerala Kerala Government Kerala CM Civil Services. Tribals Tribal Communities Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Drug Smuggling Minority Welfare Scheme Kerala
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Great Mollywood Kitchen: How OTTs Empower Regional Cinemas To Compete With Bollywood

The Great Mollywood Kitchen: How OTTs Empower Regional Cinemas To Compete With Bollywood

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental