Kerala: Mother, Daughter, 13-Year-old Boy Drown In River While Taking A Bath

Police said that the mother-daughter duo was trying to save the boy who got washed away by the river and ended up drowning themselves as well.

PTI

February 11, 2024

family drown in Kerala
Three persons including a minor boy drowned in Kunnamangalam in northern Kozhikode district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sindhu alias Mini, her daughter Athira and their relative 13-year-old Advaith.

The mishap occurred in the evening when they entered into a river here for taking bath.

"It is suspected that the tragedy happened when the boy was washed way suddenly and the mother and daughter tried to save him," a police officer attached to Kunnamangalam police station said.

They were soon rushed to a nearby hospital but their lives could not be saved, he said.

