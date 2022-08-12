Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kerala MLA KT Jaleel Stirs Controversy, Terms J&K As ‘India Occupied’ Region

Kerala: The ruling LDF MLA K T Jaleel termed Jammu and Kashmir as ‘India Occupied’ region and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as ‘Azad Kashmir’.

Kerala MLA stirs controversy with his remarks on Kashmir.(File photo-Representational image)
Kerala MLA stirs controversy with his remarks on Kashmir.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 2:48 pm

Former Kerala Minister and ruling LDF MLA K T Jaleel on Friday courted a huge controversy by describing Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir" (India occupied Jammu and Kashmir) and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as "Azad Kashmir."

Jaleel made the remarks in a Facebook post regarding his visit to Kashmir.

In the post written in Malayalam, the Kerala MLA said "the part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan was known as 'Azad Kashmir' and it was an area where the Pakistan government does not have direct control."

Jaleel, who was a minister in the previous CPI(M)-led LDF government, said "Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir" (India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) consists of parts of Jammu, Kashmir Valley and Ladakh."

Related stories

Jammu-Kashmir LG Condemns Terrorist Attack In Rajouri

2 Women Washed Away In Flash Floods In Jammu-Kashmir's Ramban

Jammu & Kashmir Will Have The World’s Tallest Railway Bridge By December 2023

BJP leader Sandeep Varier slammed Jaleel for his remarks, saying they were "serious and it is clear that his venomous thinking is visible through the lines."

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said he will respond after reading the Facebook post.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Kerala MLA KT Jaleel Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) LDF BJP CPIM
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant For His Instagram Post, Says 'Don't Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl'

Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant For His Instagram Post, Says 'Don't Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl'

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta