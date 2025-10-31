Kerala Declares End to Extreme Poverty; Activists And Scholars Raise Doubts

On November 1, Kerala will be declared as the first state in the country to eradicate extreme poverty.
The state identified 64,006 families as extremely poor, and micro plans were devised to help them.
Activists and academicians working with marginalised communities contest the claim, asking for the methodology adopted to identify the extremely poor.
Kerala, long projected as a model of human development and social progress—and equally criticised by some economists as unsustainable—is preparing to announce yet another milestone: the eradication of extreme poverty. The government and those behind the programme hail it as a landmark in the state’s developmental trajectory; some economists and activists denounce it as a public relations exercise.
On November 1, as Kerala marks its 70th Formation Day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to announce that the state has eradicated extreme poverty. Yet, many critics view the move as more symbolic than substantive—a public relations effort that glosses over the continuing struggles of the marginalised and the deep-rooted inequalities that development statistics often fail to capture
Identify the Extremely Poor
The Kerala government explains how the state achieved this landmark. To support their claim. MB Rajesh, Minister for Local Self-Government, cites the NITI Aayog report on Multi-Dimensional Poverty for 2022-23 to explain how the state can lift people out of extreme poverty.
According to NITI Aayog’s report, Kerala has the lowest poverty rate in the country, at 0.7per cent of the total population. After ground-level surveys, 64,006 families across the State were identified as extremely poor, based on factors such as food, health, livelihood, and shelter.” The minister stated that many marginalised individuals, who were not even registered on the voters’ list and did not possess a ration card or Aadhaar card, were included on this list. Micro plans on the immediate and long-term needs were prepared for each of the families.”
On the other hand, activists working with marginalised groups contest the government’s narrative, warning that the celebratory tone of the announcement risks derailing genuine poverty-alleviation efforts.
The Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha, which campaigns for tribal rights, calls the move a wilful neglect of the harsh realities confronting Kerala’s tribal communities. In Wayanad, according to them, for instance, a large number of Adivasis continue to struggle with malnutrition, homelessness, and disease.
A study published in the International Journal of Community Medicine & Public Health found that 54.8 per cent of children under five in these areas suffer from malnutrition. Rampant unemployment among tribal women, activists say, only deepens the cycle of deprivation that the government’s declaration fails to address.
According to official sources, government agencies identified 64,006 families across Kerala as living in severe deprivation based on criteria for food, health, livelihood, and shelter. Officials then prepared micro plans to meet their immediate and long-term needs. As a result of this drive, 21,263 individuals without identification documents received them, 3,913 families received houses, 1,338 families received land, and 5,651 families obtained house repair assistance up to Rs two lakh each.
'Poverty is a Structural Problem'
While the government projects these figures as proof of its success in eradicating extreme poverty, activists and community organisations challenge the credibility of the process.
Critics state that a data-driven approach fails to address structural poverty, particularly among Adivasis and other marginalised groups, where deprivation is rooted in systemic issues such as land alienation and limited access to healthcare and education. They view the government’s declaration as largely symbolic, contending that it aligns with political objectives surrounding State Formation Day rather than presenting a comprehensive reflection of lived realities.
Dr Maya Pramod, who has studied Dalit ghettoes in Kerala, argues that the criteria used to identify the 'extremely poor' do not capture the full extent of deprivation. She observes that extreme deprivation, especially among Adivasi communities, cannot be understood solely through measures like food, health, or housing.
She adds that when a government claims to have eradicated extreme poverty, it must also take into account the social realities of people’s lives, which extend beyond measurable welfare parameters.
She emphasises that claims of eradicating extreme poverty should also account for the broader social realities of people’s lives, extending beyond measurable welfare indicators. According to her, land ownership provides entitlement, but social security and identity protection are equally crucial. She further contends that political factors may have contributed to a simplified identification process for those experiencing deprivation and extreme poverty.
Dr Maya’s comments underscore ongoing discussion about Kerala’s poverty-free claim—suggesting that factors such as landlessness, caste-based exclusion, and loss of community identity continue to shape poverty for many marginalised groups.
'Poverty Alleviation is a Continuous Process'
Dr R. Ramakumar, member of the State Planning Board and professor at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), explains that the ongoing initiative must be understood within the state’s broader development trajectory. According to him, the campaign targets only the most severely deprived sections, whose survival and access to basic needs were at stake; therefore, it represents a distinct and focused intervention, not a claim that poverty in general has disappeared from Kerala.
He explains that as a country’s per capita income rises, the poverty line too shifts upward, reflecting changing living standards and economic realities. The World Bank and other international agencies use different poverty thresholds for various income categories — one for low-income countries, another for lower-middle-income countries, a higher line for upper-middle-income countries, and yet another for developed economies.
In other words, the benchmark for poverty is relative to a country’s stage of development. As national income grows, the criteria for defining who is poor become more stringent.
“This means that poverty alleviation is never a one-time achievement but a continuous process,” Dr Ramakumar says, underscoring that eradicating extreme poverty in Kerala should be seen as a milestone, not the culmination of the state’s efforts to ensure social and economic justice.
Dr R. Ramakumar explains that the focus of this exercise was not on the general poor but on those who displayed an acute manifestation of deprivation.
He explains, 'Those identified are not simply poor; they are destitute—without support and unable to secure even basic entitlements. These individuals were classified as extremely poor, and specific strategies were implemented to assist them. After addressing this group, the methodology will be revised to broaden the criteria and identify a new set of people.'
Questionable Methodology?
However, social activists and economists have written to the government, raising serious doubts about its claim to have eradicated extreme poverty. The letter—endorsed by eminent economists such as Dr K. P. Kannan, Dr M. A. Oommen, Dr K. T. Rammohan, R. V. G. Menon, and scientist C. P. Rajendran, among others—questions the methodology and the agency involved in identifying the extremely poor.
The signatories highlight a notable difference: while 5.92 lakh people are listed under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and receive free grain through ration shops, the government’s list of the 'extremely poor' includes only 64,006 individuals. They argue that this gap warrants greater transparency in data collection and criteria, requesting further explanation from the state government.
In 1973–74, Kerala lagged behind even Uttar Pradesh on the poverty index, with nearly 58 per cent of its population living below the poverty line. Over the decades, however, the state witnessed a remarkable transformation — poverty levels fell to seven per cent by 2011–12, and further to just 0.7 per cent in 2022–23, according to official data.
This long-term decline is widely attributed to land reforms, a robust network of welfare policies, and, to an extent, migration to the Gulf countries, which boosted household incomes through remittances.