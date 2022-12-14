Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Kerala CM's Village To Get Education Complex

Home National

Kerala CM's Village To Get Education Complex

A cabinet meeting, chaired by the CM, gave the sanction in this regard, it said. Among other things, the cabinet also gave permission to extend the tenure of 56 fast-track courts in the state. They would be operational till 31-03-2023, it added. 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spreading lies over Sabarimala issue
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 2:20 pm

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's home village in northern Kannur district will soon get an advanced education complex. Administrative nod has been given for work, worth Rs 245 crore, in connection with the complex which is constructed using the fund of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) in Pinarayi village, a CMO statement said on Wednesday.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by the CM, gave the sanction in this regard, it said. Among other things, the cabinet also gave permission to extend the tenure of 56 fast-track courts in the state. They would be operational till 31-03-2023, it added. 

The tribal family of Vishwanathan Kani, who died in Podiyakala settlement of Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary recently, was granted a financial assistance of Rs two lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. Financial aid was also given to the kin of three persons who had died after a boat in which they were travelling capsized in Malappuram district recently. Besides Rs one lakh each for their families, Rs three lakh each was granted to the two children of another woman who died in a road mishap recently, the CMO statement added. 

Tags

National Kerala CM Village Education Complex Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet Meeting Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board KIIFB Kannur District
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur

Biden Forms Interagency Group To Draft Antisemitism Strategy

Biden Forms Interagency Group To Draft Antisemitism Strategy