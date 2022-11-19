Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Kerala: Bus With 44 Sabrimala Pilgrims On Board Overturns, 20 Severely Injured

All the 44 pilgrims, travelling in the vehicle, were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals, Pathanamthitta district administration officials said.

Bus accident in Kerala
Bus accident in Kerala Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 12:50 pm

Over 20 people including a boy suffered injuries after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh met with an accident and overturned near Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday.

All the 44 pilgrims, travelling in the vehicle, were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals, district administration officials said.

Three persons, including the eight-year old boy who suffered critical injuries were shifted to the Kottayam Medical College while 18 others were admitted to the general hospital here and the rest at the community health centre at nearby Perinadu, they said.

Police, Fire force personnel, motor vehicle department officials and the locals jointly coordinated a swift rescue mission, which reduced the gravity of the accident.

Health Minister Veena George, who reached the spot, made arrangements for the rescue operation and further treatment of the pilgrims. She later said necessary treatment has been ensured for all those who suffered injuries. 

Higher officials including District collector and District police chief also reached the spot.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Road Accidents Bus Accident Kerala Pilgrims Injured Passengers
