Kejriwal's Health Is Fine, Says Punjab CM Mann After Meeting AAP Supremo In Tihar

PTI
Punjab CM Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail| Photo: PTI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in jail and said the AAP supremo asked him to actively campaign for INDIA bloc candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Delhi chief minister asked people not to worry about him and exercise their franchise during the elections, he said.

This was Mann's second meeting in jail with Kejriwal in a fortnight.

Kejriwal has been lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case since April 1.

