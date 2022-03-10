Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Kejriwal, Sisodia Offer Prayers At Delhi's Hanuman Temple As AAP Inches Closer To Victory In Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain offered prayers at the Hanuman temple.

Arvind Kejriwal In Assembly Elections 2022 Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 3:54 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain offered prayers at the Hanuman temple at Connaught place here on Thursday as the AAP inched towards a massive victory in Punjab.

Kejriwal earlier congratulated the people of the state and termed AAP's victorious run in Punjab as a "revolution”.

"Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP convener also posted a picture of him and AAP's chief ministerial candidate and MP Bhagwant Mann flashing the victory sign together.

According to trends available at 2 pm, the AAP was leading in 91 out of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab.

The trends indicated that the ruling Congress has been decimated in Punjab, while the SAD, which contested the polls in alliance with the BSP, has failed to make much impact.

In Delhi, AAP workers assembled outside the party headquarters to celebrate and danced to the tunes of Punjabi songs.

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Arvind Kejriwal Punjab Delhi India
