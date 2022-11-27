Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

KCR To Lay Foundation Stone For Airport Express Metro On Dec. 9

In a tweet on Sunday, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would lay the foundation for the Airport Express Metro on December 6.

TRS President K. Chandrashekhar Rao
TRS President K. Chandrashekhar Rao File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 7:05 pm

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be laying the foundation for the Airport Express Metro on December 6, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said in a tweet on Sunday.

He said the project, starting at Mindspace junction to Shamshabad ( Hyderabad International Airport) Airport, would be 31 km long and cost approximately Rs 6,250 crore.

“Hyderabad is forging ahead. Happy to announce that CM KCR will be laying the foundation for Airport Express Metro on December 9. This project starting at Mindspace junction to Shamshabad Airport will be 31 KM long & will be costing approximately Rs 6,250 cr,” he tweeted.

The airport express Metro is a Telangana government-funded project and would be completed in three years, he said in another tweet.

“We have submitted DPR & been in discussions with the Central government for an additional 31-km city Metro expansion; BHEL to Lakdikapul -26 KM & Nagole to LB Nagar - 5 km,” he said.

The State government has already formed a special purpose vehicle- Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) which would be responsible for the development, construction, operations, and management of the airport Metro link.

The GMR group, operating the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here, had earlier said the group would invest about 10 per cent of the total cost of the metro rail link project being proposed by the Telangana government for connectivity to the aerodrome from various parts of the city.

Related stories

Delhi Metro To Start Double-Line Movement On Grey Line Section Friday

Metro Operations On Grey Line Not To Be Available For One Hour

Anti-Hijab Protest: Iranian Security Forces Open Fire At Metro Station; People Trampled In Rush

Tags

National Municipal Administration And Urban Development Telangana KCR Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Airport Express Metro Shamshabad Airport Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Woman Allegedly Kills 18-month-Old Daughter In UP's Bijnor

Woman Allegedly Kills 18-month-Old Daughter In UP's Bijnor