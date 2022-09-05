Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

KCR Promises Free Power To Farmers If Non-BJP Govt Is Voted To Power In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said there is no state in the country which offers quality power 24/7 to all including farmers.

Telangana CM KCR.
Telangana Chief Minister KCR. (File photo) Twitter/Telangana CMO

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 7:48 pm

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced that free power would be supplied to farmers across the      country, after a non-BJP government was voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad after inaugurating the integrated district office complex and the TRS party district headquarters there, he accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of forcing the farmers to fix meters to agriculture pump sets.

“All the farmers of this country after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a non-BJP flag will fly. We will send off this anti-poor, anti-farmer, anti-labour government  and our own government will come to power in Delhi (national level) also. I am giving good news to the farmers of this country, you elect a non-BJP government, free power will be supplied like Telangana,” Rao promised.

He said there is no state in this country which offers quality power 24/7 to all including farmers and  also Telangana is the only state which offers Rs 10 lakh  financial help to each dalit family.

Attacking the NDA Government, he alleged that the Modi dispensation is now trying to make agriculture a difficult task for farmers by increasing the cost of fertilizers, diesel and other inputs, so that farmlands can be snatched away and given to Corporates.

He further charged that the Centre has written off Rs 12 lakh crore worth of loans in the name of Non-performing Assets ( NPA), whereas it is unwilling to extend free power to all the farmers in the country which would cost Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

KCR asked the public whether he should venture into national politics and when the public cheered, he declared that the fight for the nation should begin from Telangana.

He said the country does not need government which divides the opposition parties and “purchases MLAs like cattle” (to topple governments).

Related stories

No Ceding Even Inch Of Land Of Raichur: K'taka Chief Minister On KCR's Claim

NITI Aayog’s Reaction To KCR’s Queries Political In Nature: Telangana Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

People Of Telangana Unhappy, Dejected With KCR Government: Anurag Thakur

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Telangana Chief Minister Farmers Free Power/Electricity 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Lok Sabha Polls BJP Centre Dalits
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Inmates Spat In My Food, Tortured Me': Nirbhaya Case Convict Vinay Sharma In Mercy Plea

'Inmates Spat In My Food, Tortured Me': Nirbhaya Case Convict Vinay Sharma In Mercy Plea

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro