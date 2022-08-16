In a militant attack, one person from the minority community has been killed and another wounded in the Chotipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, around 60 km South of Srinagar.

A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one was injured. Both belong to a minority community. The injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow," a police spokesperson said.

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Lone said "Yet another dastardly attack by coward terrorists in Shopian. We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence. My condolences to the family."

"Terribly sorry to hear about the targeted killing in Shopian. Condolences to the deceased’s family. GOI continues to behave like an ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand. Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi’s quest for ‘manufactured normalcy’, " former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah said, " Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident & a militant attack have left a trail of death & suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed & Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family."

"At the same time I send my condolences to the families & colleagues of the brave ITBP jawans killed in an accident in Pahalgam today. A number of ITBP personnel have been injured. I send my best wishes for their speedy & complete recovery."

Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant laborer in Bandipora last week. Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday.