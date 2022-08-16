Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

J&K: Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead, Brother Injured In Militant Attack In Shopian

A Kashmiri Pandit died and his brother was injured after they were shot by militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Kashmiri pandits protest in Srinagar
Kashmiri pandits protest in Srinagar Photo: PTI/S. Irfan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 1:47 pm

In a militant attack, one person from the minority community has been killed and another wounded in the Chotipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, around 60 km South of Srinagar. 

A police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one was injured. Both belong to a minority community. The injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow," a police spokesperson said.

The injured person has been shifted to hospital.

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Lone said "Yet another dastardly attack by coward terrorists in Shopian. We strongly condemn this heinous  act of violence. My condolences to the family." 

"Terribly sorry to hear about the targeted killing in Shopian. Condolences to the deceased’s family. GOI continues to behave like an ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand. Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi’s quest for ‘manufactured normalcy’, " former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah said, " Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident & a militant attack have left a trail of death & suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed & Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family."
"At the same time I send my condolences to the families & colleagues of the brave ITBP jawans killed in an accident in Pahalgam today. A number of ITBP personnel have been injured. I send my best wishes for their speedy & complete recovery."

Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant laborer in Bandipora last week. Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday.

Related stories

Kashmiri Pandit Employees Appeal MPs To Back Their Relocation Demand

Over 6500 Kashmiri Pandits Still Living In Kashmir: Govt

No Kashmiri Pandit Has Migrated From Kashmir Since August 2019: Govt In Rajya Sabha

Tags

National Shopian District Jammu And Kashmir Kashmiri Pandit Attack By Militants J&K Police
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China Calls For India To Reiterate One-China Policy A Day After India Say No Need For Reiteration

China Calls For India To Reiterate One-China Policy A Day After India Say No Need For Reiteration

Durand Cup: Mohammedan Vs FC Goa - Preview

Durand Cup: Mohammedan Vs FC Goa - Preview