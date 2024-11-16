National

Kashmir: Teenagers' Deaths In SUV Crash Spark Calls For Action On Underage Driving

The accident occurred on Thursday at Tengpora on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway when the teenagers were driving an SUV. CCTV footage of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.

Two teenage boys died and as many were injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck before hitting a road divider, sparking calls from various quarters, including political parties, for strict action on underage driving in Kashmir.

The accident occurred on Thursday at Tengpora on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway when the teenagers were driving an SUV. CCTV footage of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.

Hamaad and Aseem Sofi, both aged 17, died in the accident, leaving their families devastated. Of the two other persons injured, one of them is in a critical state.

Also Read | Dehradun Accident: Drunk Driving, Collision With Truck, 6 Friends Die Horrific Death

Politicians, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, expressed grief over the loss of lives as the accident has renewed calls from the civil society to curb underage driving.

"Our road sense shows no sign of improving," Abdullah said on X while condoling the loss of lives in the accident.

"Heartbreaking visuals. This accident claimed precious young lives and has had a devastating impact on their families. My heart goes out to the families of the boys killed in this tragic accident. May Allah grant them a place in Jannat," he added.

The chief minister also said, "Our cars get quicker, our roads get better but our road sense shows no sign of improving. Speed thrills but it kills with no remorse. Traffic rules are there for a reason, they keep us safe but only if we follow them."

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Traffic) Srinagar City, Muzaffar Shah, appealed to parents to not allow minors to have access to either two or four-wheelers.

"All four children in the vehicle were studying at a particular school. The issue is how did the parents allow the boys to have access to the four-wheeler. Had there been no access, this unfortunate accident would not have happened," he said.

The SSP (Traffic) said the prime responsibility is of parents because a minor with no driving licence should not get access to a two or four-wheeler. "The (CCTV) footage shows they were speeding. Had there been no speeding, maybe evasive action by them could have given them a chance, and saved them," Shah said.

He also said, "We have been seizing vehicles driven by minors and counselling them. But there are over five lakh vehicles in the city, so it is not possible to counsel or talk to or act against every road user."

The police have been continuously making efforts, including through social media, to appeal to the parents not to give minors access to vehicles, Shah said.

He also held schools responsible for allowing minors to come in two-wheelers or four-wheelers. "It has to be a cooperative and collaborative effort from parents, schools and traffic police. We have to be on the same page to stop this," the SSP (Traffic) said.

"In the past two to three days, we are specifically focussing on minors and excluding all other violations for now. 

"If parents are not enough, let us do it for them. We were expecting help from society and parents but they're not cooperating... These are our own kids, the future of our society. Within the parameters and resources available to us, we will try to curb it in the shortest period of time," the SSP told PTI Videos.

"Once a vehicle driven by a minor is seized, all laws applicable are included in a challan. Now we have intensified it more," he added.

Asked about data on road accidents in the Valley involving minors, the SSP said, "I don't have many details as of now, but... this year the number of fatalities was fewer compared to previous years."

In his Friday sermon, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also expressed grave concern over the alarming rise in vehicular accidents across Kashmir.

With deep sorrow, he noted, "Each day, we hear about traffic accidents claiming precious lives. Just yesterday, two young boys tragically lost their lives, and a third is battling for his life."

The Mirwaiz urged parents to exercise caution while giving youngsters vehicles, particularly motorcycles and cars, which they often drive recklessly.

He said parents must be wary of granting their children access to bikes or cars they drive at high speed, endangering their own lives and that of others.

Netizens have also expressed serious concern over the accident and many demanded that action should be taken against the parents for allowing minors to drive vehicles on roads.

