Karnataka: Six Indian Air Force Officers Booked For Murder After Cadet Found Dead In Bengaluru

Six Indian Air Force (IAF) officers have been charged with murder after a trainee cadet was found hanging dead in an IAF college.

The police said 27-year-old Ankit Jha was found hanging dead in a room of the Air Force Technical College (AFTC). The police suspect Ankit died four to five days ago.

AFTC is run by the IAF and trains military aeronautical engineers. PTI reported than an inquiry was on against Ankit when he died.

Based on Ankit's brother Aman Jha's complaint, the police registered a case against six officers at the Gangammana Gudi Police Station on Saturday.

Aman has alleged in his complaint that attempts were made to tamper with the evidence as people from the AFTC were present around 4.30 am on Saturday at the police station with a piece of evidence he was also looking for. He even wondered how the people from AFTC knew beforehand about his presence in the police station in the early hours and reached there.

Based on his brother Aman Jha's complaint, the police registered a case against six police officers at Gangammana Gudi police station on Saturday.

"The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. Our investigations are on. Jha was a trainee cadet and he was found hanging in one of the rooms of AFTC. The officers against whom the complaint was lodged have not been arrested but the Indian Air Force has assured us all assistance," a senior police officer told PTI, adding that they are waiting for the post-mortem report to carry forward the investigation.

The Deccan Herald earlier cited the police as saying that it appeared to be a case of suicide. The paper further reported that prior to the death, Ankit had informed his family about the six accused officers who would allegedly harass him.

(With PTI inputs)