Karnataka Reports 153 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death

Karnataka reported 153 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 40,64,979, the State Health Department said.

There were no fatalities due to the disease. The department said in its daily bulletin that 139 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,21,860 till date. Active cases stood at 2,835.

Bengaluru urban district alone saw 57 fresh cases. There were 24 cases in Ramanagara, 16 in Mysuru and 11 in Kodagu. The bulletin said eight districts reported zero fatalities.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.78 per cent, the department said. As many as 19,523 tests were conducted, those included 15,247 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.92 crore till date.

There were 13,727 people inoculated, taking the total vaccinated to 12 crore so far, the department said.

