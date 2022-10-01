Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Karnataka Reports 153 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death

Bengaluru urban district alone saw 57 fresh cases. There were 24 cases in Ramanagara, 16 in Mysuru and 11 in Kodagu. The bulletin said eight districts reported zero fatalities.

Karnataka Reports 153 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death
Karnataka Reports 153 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 9:05 pm

Karnataka reported 153 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 40,64,979, the State Health Department said.

There were no fatalities due to the disease. The department said in its daily bulletin that 139 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,21,860 till date. Active cases stood at 2,835.

Bengaluru urban district alone saw 57 fresh cases. There were 24 cases in Ramanagara, 16 in Mysuru and 11 in Kodagu. The bulletin said eight districts reported zero fatalities.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.78 per cent, the department said. As many as 19,523 tests were conducted, those included 15,247 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.92 crore till date.

There were 13,727 people inoculated, taking the total vaccinated to 12 crore so far, the department said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Tally COVID Restrictions Active Covid News Covid Deaths Karnataka
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Boycotting 'Vikram Vedha', Moviegoers Now Laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film

After Boycotting 'Vikram Vedha', Moviegoers Now Laud Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Shut Down Separation Rumours With Flirty Exchanges

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Shut Down Separation Rumours With Flirty Exchanges