Karnataka: Man Beheads Wife Over Not Getting Dinner, Spends Night Skinning Body

The woman refused to serve Shivaram dinner as a fight between them escalated. Enraged by this, her husband used a machete to stab and behead her, police said and added that he spent the night skinning her body and chopping it into pieces.

File representative image
The body of 35-year-old Pushpa was found inside the kitchen of her house Photo: File representative image
A woman in Karnataka's Tumakuru was beheaded and skinned by her husband for not serving him dinner, police said on Friday, adding that the man has surrendered to the crime.

The body of 35-year-old Pushpa was found inside the kitchen of her house in the district's Huliyurudurga village where she lived with her husband Shivaram, according to an NDTV report.

Pushpa and her husband, Shivaram, were married for over 10 years and lived in a rented house with their eight-year-old son, the report said. The accused has been identified as Shivaram.

The duo had a fight on Monday night when Shivaram, who worked at a sawmill, returned home from work, police said, adding that the couple had frequent fights over Shivaram's job, police said.

Pushpa refused to serve Shivaram dinner as the fight escalated. Enraged by this, Shivaram used a machete to stab and behead her, police said and added that he spent the night skinning her body and chopping it into pieces.

In the morning, Shivaram informed his landlord about what he did, police said.

The couple's son, who was in the house at the time of the murder, was found asleep, police added.

"During questioning, he confessed to the murder. They had minor fights. On Tuesday, they fought over his employment. He killed his wife and informed his employer who called us. We have sent the body for postmortem analysis," Ashok Venkat, Superintendent Of Police, Tumkur was quoted as saying.

