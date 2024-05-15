National

Kanpur Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Probe Underway

After Delhi and Jaipur, around 10 schools in Kanpur have received bomb threat emails on Wednesday.

PTI
Kanpur Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Probe Underway Photo: PTI
info_icon

After Delhi and Jaipur, around 10 schools in Kanpur have received bomb threat emails on Wednesday.

As per news agency ANI, 10 schools across the city received emails which "threatened to blow up the schools".

"Kanpur Police received information about a bomb threat to various schools. The cyber cell is investigating the matter. All officials are instructed to monitor CCTV footage thoroughly to establish a link between this threat and previous bomb threats which were received by multiple schools, airports and hospitals," Harish Chander, the Joint Commission of Police told ANI.

The schools that received the bomb threat include Gulmohar Vihar Public School in Hanumant Vihar, KDMA school in Gujaini, Sanatan Dharm Education Centre in Kaushalpuri, the Chintal’s school in Singhpur Kachar, Virendra Swaroop School in Civil Lines Kendriya Vidyalaya Cantt and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Armapore estate.

On Tuesday, bomb threat emails were also sent out to Delhi's Tihar Jail and around eight schools and a hospital chain in Bangalore. After detailed investigations, the threats were declared as hoaxes.

These threats came after a series of similar emails were sent to hospitals and schools in the national capital.

Rajasthan Police officials on their duty.(Representational image) - PTI
Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home

BY Outlook Web Desk

Recently, over 200 schools across Delhi -NCR received bomb threat emails. The emails resulted in panic amongst parents as they rushed to collect their wards from the respective schools. The threats were later declared to be hoax and sent from Russian serves.

(With agency inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Will Give 10 Kg Free Ration To Poor If INDIA Bloc Comes To Power: Kharge
  2. Five Killed In Separate Road Incidents In J-K
  3. Manipur Violence Accounted For 97% Of Displacements In South Asia In 2023: Report
  4. Excise Scam: HC Lists For July 11 Kejriwal's Plea Against ED Summons
  5. UN Expresses Apologies For Ex-Indian Army Officer's Death In Gaza, Says Vehicle Probably Struck By Israeli Tank
Entertainment News
  1. Babil Khan On Being Trolled For Apologizing To A Woman: It’s Just The Way I’ve Been Raised
  2. Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her Mother Amrita Singh Shares A ‘Very Appropriate Equation’ With Her Grandmom Sharmila Tagore
  3. Roman Polanski Defamation Case: Paris Court Acquits Filmmaker In Case Against Charlotte Lewis
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. GV Prakash Kumar Reacts To Trolling After Announcing Separation From Saindhavi, Calls It 'Disheartening'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete
  2. Tottenham Vs Man City, EPL: Rodrigo Bentancur Reacts Furiously After Being Substituted
  3. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  4. IPL 2024: Ganguly Backs Pant's Captaincy Instincts, Says 'He'll Get Better With Time'
  5. T20 World Cup: Can Players Mirror Ultra-Aggressive Form? 'Time Will Tell' Says Justin Langer
World News
  1. Sri Lanka In Talks With India To Set Up Small Arms Manufacturing Unit: Premitha Tennakoon
  2. A Fire At A Marina In Croatia Destroys 22 Boats, Causes Huge Damage But No Injuries
  3. Boeing Faces Potential Prosecution For Breach Of 2021 Agreement
  4. France Imposes Curfew In New Caledonia After Unrest By People Who Have Long Sought Independence
  5. Who Was The Dog On The Cannes Film Festival 2024 Red Carpet?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  2. Cannes 2024: Meryl Streep Feted With Honorary Palme d'Or On Opening Night, Reflects On Her Career
  3. 'House Of The Dragon' Season 2 Trailer Review: The Targaryens Prepare For The Biggest And Bloodiest War Ever
  4. UK Refuses To Sign 'Unacceptable' WHO Pandemic Treaty | Here's Why
  5. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajkummar Rao Film Performs Well, Earns Rs 15 Crore In India
  6. 'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation Will Wow You In The First-Look Poster
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PoK Part Of India, Says Amit Shah; Assam CM Vows To Build Temples In Kashi & Mathura If BJP Crosses 400 Mark
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Federation Cup 2024 Javelin Final- Neeraj Chopra And Jena To Compete