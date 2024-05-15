Kanpur Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Probe Underway

After Delhi and Jaipur, around 10 schools in Kanpur have received bomb threat emails on Wednesday.
As per news agency ANI, 10 schools across the city received emails which "threatened to blow up the schools".
"Kanpur Police received information about a bomb threat to various schools. The cyber cell is investigating the matter. All officials are instructed to monitor CCTV footage thoroughly to establish a link between this threat and previous bomb threats which were received by multiple schools, airports and hospitals," Harish Chander, the Joint Commission of Police told ANI.
The schools that received the bomb threat include Gulmohar Vihar Public School in Hanumant Vihar, KDMA school in Gujaini, Sanatan Dharm Education Centre in Kaushalpuri, the Chintal’s school in Singhpur Kachar, Virendra Swaroop School in Civil Lines Kendriya Vidyalaya Cantt and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Armapore estate.
On Tuesday, bomb threat emails were also sent out to Delhi's Tihar Jail and around eight schools and a hospital chain in Bangalore. After detailed investigations, the threats were declared as hoaxes.
These threats came after a series of similar emails were sent to hospitals and schools in the national capital.
Recently, over 200 schools across Delhi -NCR received bomb threat emails. The emails resulted in panic amongst parents as they rushed to collect their wards from the respective schools. The threats were later declared to be hoax and sent from Russian serves.
(With agency inputs)