Kamal Nath Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Our Leader' Days After Switch Rumours, To Join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress veteran Kamal Nath on Friday called Rahul Gandhi 'our leader' in his post on social media days after speculations rose of his departure from the party to join BJP.
Nath encouraged the people of Madhya Pradesh and the Congress workers to join Gandhi in his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
Days after speculation of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath switching sides and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress leader on Friday urged the people and the workers to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.
Nath expressed that the people in MP are excited for the Yatra and in his post on X, Nath wrote, "Our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi has taken to the streets across the country and announced a decisive fight against injustice, oppression and exploitation."
He also added, "I urge the people of Madhya Pradesh and the brave workers of Congress to become the strength and courage of Rahul Gandhi by joining the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in maximum numbers. Together you and I will bring this great campaign against injustice to an end."
Kamal Nath to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
A Congress leader told PTI that Kamal Nath will join the Yatra from Gwalior on March 2 and will be part of the march till 6th.
The Yatra will cross over into Morena from the adjacent state of Rajasthan on March 2 and will pass through Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar, and Ratlam before returning to Rajasthan on March 6.
Nath recently was at the centre of speculation that he and his Chhindwara MP son Nakul Nath were planning to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
The rumour gained traction following a social media post by ex-Congress leader and BJP State Spokesperson Narendra Saluja, featuring a photo of Kamal Nath with Nakul Nath, accompanied by the caption 'Jai Shree Ram'.
When questioned about his potential party switch, Kamal Nath responded that the media would be notified if there is something.
"Why are you all getting excited? It is not about denying. I will inform you all if there is something like that," Kamal Nath told the reporters.
Meanwhile, several Congressmen from Nath's stronghold Chhindwara joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
Yadav, speaking on the occasion, said many were feeling anxious and would eventually join the BJP.