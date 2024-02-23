Kamal Nath Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Our Leader' Days After Switch Rumours, To Join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress veteran Kamal Nath on Friday called Rahul Gandhi 'our leader' in his post on social media days after speculations rose of his departure from the party to join BJP.

Nath encouraged the people of Madhya Pradesh and the Congress workers to join Gandhi in his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Days after speculation of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath switching sides and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress leader on Friday urged the people and the workers to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.