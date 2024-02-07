'I'm The Life Partner Of...': Kalpana's Anniversary Message For Jailed Husband Hemant Soren

Wife of jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren took to microblogging platform X to drop a message on their 18th wedding anniversary, saying that she will become his strength of courage and struggle in the difficult times.
Hemant Soren quit as chief minister of Jharkhand amid the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe and his subsequent arrest on January 31 in a money laundering case. After Hemant Soren's arrest, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren was named the chief minister of the state by the party and its alliance partners.
Taking to X on their wedding anniversary, Kalpana Soren wrote, "Hemant ji did not accept to bow down to protect the existence and identity of Jharkhand. He thought it better to fight the conspiracy and dedicate himself to defeating it."
"Today is our 18th wedding anniversary, but Hemant ji is not among the family. Are not with children. We believe that he will defeat this conspiracy and become the winner and join us all soon," she said.
Kalpana Soren added: "I am the life partner of a brave Jharkhandi warrior. I will not be emotional today. Like Hemant ji, I will smile even in difficult circumstances and become his strength of courage and struggle."
The investigation on Hemant Soren pertains to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to the ED.
(With PTI inputs)