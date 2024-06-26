National

Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Mounts To 61, 118 Under Treatment; NHRC, NCW Take Cognisance | Details

Despite the fact that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took a suo moto cognisance of the tragic incident while issuing required notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Tamil Nadu Police, the death toll still continues to go upwards. The hooch tragedy has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling DMK led by Chief Minister MK Stalin and the AIADMK in the Opposition. AIADMK legislators have faced suspension for the remaining days of the assembly session.