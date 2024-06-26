National

Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Mounts To 61, 118 Under Treatment; NHRC, NCW Take Cognisance | Details

Despite the fact that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took a suo moto cognisance of the tragic incident while issuing required notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Tamil Nadu Police, the death toll still continues to go upwards. The hooch tragedy has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling DMK led by Chief Minister MK Stalin and the AIADMK in the Opposition. AIADMK legislators have faced suspension for the remaining days of the assembly session.

PTI
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy death toll reaches 61 | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The death toll in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi over the consumption of spurious liquor has reached to 61 while as many as 118 people have been are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. The hooch tragedy took place in Karunapuram village on June 18.
Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy. | - PTI
Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Now At 59; NHRC Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu Govt, DGP | Latest Updates

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: NHRC, NCW take cognisance

Despite the fact that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took a suo moto cognisance of the tragic incident while issuing required notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Tamil Nadu Police, the death toll still continues to go upwards.

Bessides NHRC, the incident has been recognised by the National Commission for Women (NCW) as well as six women died in the hooch tragedy. Furtrmore, a three-member committee has been set up as well to inquire the matter. It has been reported that NCW's Khushbu Sundar is slated to visit the families of the victims and patients today.

L:Visuals from Kallakurichi Govt Hospital | R: AIADMK leaders at TN Assembly. - X/@ANI
Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 53; AIADMK MLAs Wear Black Shirts To TN Assembly In Protest | Latest Updates

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Political row between DMK and AIADMK

The hooch tragedy has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling DMK led by Chief Minister MK Stalin and the AIADMK in the Opposition. AIADMK legislators have faced suspension for the remaining days of the assembly session.

Reiterating that the state government was "ready to reply to questions", CM Stalin said, "But opposition leaders are not accepting this, and speaking outside is not acceptable. It's done for cheap publicity."

L: Visuals from outside Kallakurichi Govt Medical College Hospital | R: Outside Puducherry's JIPMER Hospital. - X/@ANI
Kallakurichi Spurious Liquor: At least 34 Dead, Over 60 Hospitalised; TN CM Stalin Orders Probe, Announces Ex-Gratia

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Earlier this week, AIADMK MPs wore black shirts in the Tamil Nadu Assembly as a symbol of protest and raised slogans over the hooch tragedy.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi Escort Om Birla To LS Chair
  2. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Mounts To 61, 118 Under Treatment; NHRC, NCW Take Cognisance | Details
  3. Centre Sanctions 1,700-Personnel CISF Contingent For Noida International Airport
  4. 4 Killed In Pharma Factory Fire In Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara
  5. CBI Arrests Arvind Kejriwal Ahead Of SC Hearing Over Stay In Bail Order
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar Remembers Father Yash Johar On His 20th Death Anniversary, Pens A Touching Tribute
  2. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Part Ways After Dating For Three Years? Here's What We Know
  3. Kussh Sinha Quashes Reports Of Skipping Sister Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding, Says He Was Present At The Celebrations
  4. Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Announce Pregnancy: Privika Baby Is Going To Come Very Soon
  5. For Actor Namish Taneja, His Four Furry Babies Are His ‘Mishri’ In Life
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; SL-W Eye Series Win Against WI-W In 2nd T20I
  2. NBA Draft 2024: New York Knicks Acquire Mikal Bridges In Blockbuster Deal With Brooklyn Nets - Report
  3. ENG 0-0 SVN, Euro 2024: England Flicker But Fail To Ignite - Draw Secures Top Spot, Attack Woes Linger- In Pics
  4. AFG Vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Will ICC Punish Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib? Here's What The Rules Say
  5. ARG 1-0 CHI, Copa America 2024: Last-Gasp Lautaro Goal Sends Argentina Into QFs - Match Report
World News
  1. Indian-American Motel Manager In Oklahoma Collapses After Getting Punched By Man, Dies | On Cam
  2. Kenya Protest: At Least 5 Dead, Part Of Parliament Building Burnt, President Terms It 'Security Threat' | Details
  3. 'I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant': Wrongly Jailed Indian Woman, Ex-UK Post Office Manager, Rejects Apology
  4. In Message To India, Pak Deputy PM Dar Says His Country Doesn’t Believe In ‘Perpetual Hostility’
  5. US: Gunman Shoots 5 Dead At Apartments Near Vegas Before Killing Self
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Election: Om Birla Beats INDIA Bloc's K Suresh By Voice Vote | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; SL-W Eye Series Win Against WI-W In 2nd T20I
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi Escort Om Birla To LS Chair