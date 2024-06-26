Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Mounts To 61, 118 Under Treatment; NHRC, NCW Take Cognisance | Details

The death toll in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi over the consumption of spurious liquor has reached to 61 while as many as 118 people have been are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. The hooch tragedy took place in Karunapuram village on June 18.
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: NHRC, NCW take cognisance
Despite the fact that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took a suo moto cognisance of the tragic incident while issuing required notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Tamil Nadu Police, the death toll still continues to go upwards.
Bessides NHRC, the incident has been recognised by the National Commission for Women (NCW) as well as six women died in the hooch tragedy. Furtrmore, a three-member committee has been set up as well to inquire the matter. It has been reported that NCW's Khushbu Sundar is slated to visit the families of the victims and patients today.
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Political row between DMK and AIADMK
The hooch tragedy has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling DMK led by Chief Minister MK Stalin and the AIADMK in the Opposition. AIADMK legislators have faced suspension for the remaining days of the assembly session.
Reiterating that the state government was "ready to reply to questions", CM Stalin said, "But opposition leaders are not accepting this, and speaking outside is not acceptable. It's done for cheap publicity."
Earlier this week, AIADMK MPs wore black shirts in the Tamil Nadu Assembly as a symbol of protest and raised slogans over the hooch tragedy.