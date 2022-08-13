Kalam's Dream Of India Becoming Superpower Will Be Achieved By 2047: L Murugan

The dream of former president A P J Abdul Kalam for making India a superpower would be realised by 2047 when the country celebrates its 100th year of independence, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries L Murugan said on Saturday.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, the country is moving towards the path of becoming a superpower in the global arena, Murugan told reporters after participating in the 'Freedom Run Mini Marathon' organised by Swami Vivekanana Seva Kendra here as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

"People are hoisting the national flag atop their houses to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, respecting the call given by PM Modi as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign," the BJP leader said.

Tribal communities living in remote areas of the country are showing enthusiasm on hoisting the tricolour, Murugan said.

Besides, the nation is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of V O Chidambaram Pillai, who became popular by owning and operating a ship during British rule, while the country is honoring freedom fighters from the state like Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Dheeran Chinnamalai, Pulithevar, and Subramania Bharathi, he pointed out.

The Union minister also took part in the marathon that saw over 2,000 students of various colleges participate.

