Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Replaces Kalyan Banerjee As TMC's Chief Whip

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday appointed Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as its new chief whip and Satabdi Roy as its deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, signaling a reshuffle in its parliamentary party. The appointments are effective immediately.
Ghosh Dastidar, a four-time MP from Barasat, takes over from Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee, whose resignation from the post was accepted on Monday. The change comes after a series of public disagreements between Banerjee and Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra, reported PTI.
In a post on X, the TMC officially announced the change, stating, "The Chairperson has accepted his resignation and thanked him for his contributions." The party added that the new nominations were made "in consultation with senior parliamentarians."
According to PTI, the internal friction was palpable when Kalyan Banerjee publicly vented his frustration on Monday, blaming "lack of coordination among party MPs" for his decision to step down.
He continued his criticism of Moitra, stating on social media that he had stood by her in 2023 out of "conviction, not compulsion" but was repaid by her calling him a "misogynist." He added, "I owe the nation an apology for having defended someone who clearly lacks basic gratitude."
In a seemingly conciliatory move, Moitra was among the first to congratulate the new appointees. "Heartfelt congratulations to my senior colleagues @kakoligdastidar & @SatabdiRoyMP for being nominated Chief Whip & Deputy Leader of AITC in Lok Sabha," she posted on X.
This reshuffle follows the appointment of the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, as the TMC's leader in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Satabdi Roy, the four-time MP from Birbhum, will now assist him as the deputy leader.