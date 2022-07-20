Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
JNU To Resume Physical Classes For All Courses From August 3

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) PTI

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 4:54 pm

Jawaharlal Nehru University will resume in-person classes for students of all courses the next month, according to an official notification issued on Wednesday.

The notification asked students to attend physical classes from August 3.

JNU, which was closed in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reopened in February to resume offline classes for all students except those in the first year.

However, the students had alleged that several centers, including the School of International Studies (SIS), did not resume offline classes.

Students groups including the All India Students' Union and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held protests calling for the resumption of offline classes in the SIS.

The notification issued on Wednesday said, "It has been decided to start classes in offline mode in the university by 3rd of August, 2022. All the students are hereby required to attend the offline classes from August 3rd."

On Tuesday, JNU issued a separate notification for the resumption of offline classes in the SIS.

"It has been decided to start classes in offline mode for the School of International Studies by the 3rd of August, 2022. All the students have to attend the offline classes from 3rd August 2022," the notification read. 

(Inputs from PTI)

