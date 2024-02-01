JMM’s Political Voyage: From Tribal Advocacy To Political Turbulence

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is currently a regional political party in the state of Jharkhand, but it was formed in 1972 as an umbrella organisation. The party traces its roots to the Jharkhand movement of the 1950s, advocating for a separate state for the tribal regions. Over the years, JMM has played a significant role in the political landscape of Jharkhand, participating in electoral politics and contributing to the formation of the state in 2000. However, the party has faced challenges, including electoral setbacks and internal divisions.

Hemant Soren, who took on the responsibilities of Jharkhand's Chief Minister in 2019, faced a legal predicament with his arrest on 31st January 2024, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to a Money Laundering Case. This development marked a significant chapter in Indian political history, highlighting the uncommon intensity with which the Enforcement Directorate, acting on behalf of the Central government, pressed charges against him.