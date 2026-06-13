J&K CM's advisor calls for revival of panel to oversee Kashmiri Pandits' return, rehabilitation

"The committee will talk to your community and take decisions," he said, adding, "We will approach the chief minister as well as the lieutenant governor and soon, reconstitute this committee." The advisor to the chief minister said the eruption of militancy in the valley in 1990 impacted not just Kashmiri Pandits, but Muslims as well.
"The storm of 1990 impacted all. It affected both the communities, and the resolution will also come together," he asserted.
Wani acknowledged that it is a reality that there is a section of people who does not want peace.
"They were not with the decision of 1947 (Jammu and Kashmir's accession with India). But there were people like us also. You cannot make sweeping accusations on everyone. There are people whose hearts used to beat for you then and still do now. This valley of saints is incomplete till Pandits return," he said.
In 2009, the government in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, then also headed by Abdullah, constituted the apex committee to oversee and facilitate the return and rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits and monitor the implementation of the rehabilitation measures announced by the Centre.
The body comprised government representatives and members of several Kashmiri Pandit organizations.
Addressing an event organized by Kashmiri Pandits living overseas, Wani said the time has come for the revival of the committee that was disbanded in 2014.
"This conclave is fine, but beyond it, we have to sit together and talk. Some representatives from your side and some from our side will have to talk to each other and find a way (for the return of the Kashmiri Pandits). At the government level, I think there is a need to restore the apex committee," Wani said.
He said the time has come to restore the committee to evolve a roadmap for a safe and dignified return of the Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland.
"The committee will talk to your community and take decisions," he said, adding, "We will approach the chief minister as well as the lieutenant governor and soon, reconstitute this committee." The advisor to the chief minister said the eruption of militancy in the valley in 1990 impacted not just Kashmiri Pandits, but Muslims as well.
"The storm of 1990 impacted all. It affected both the communities and the resolution will also come together," he asserted.
Wani acknowledged that it is a reality that there is a section of people who does not want peace.
"They were not with the decision of 1947 (Jammu and Kashmir's accession with India). But there were people like us also. You cannot make sweeping accusations on everyone. There are people whose hearts used to beat for you then and still do now. This valley of saints is incomplete till Pandits return," he said.
He said the government has tried at its own level to bring back the Pandits.
"Whether it is the work on rehabilitation, the prime minister's package, transit camps or temporary accommodation or the apex committee, we tried our best. You cannot paint all of us with the same brush. There was a difference. Yes, mistakes were made by a few people, but attempts were also made to rectify those mistakes. If you got pricked by a thorn, we also felt that pain," he said.
Wani said a blame game cannot achieve results.
"Whatever attempts we make, whether dialogue or constituting committees, unless our Kashmiri Pandit brothers settle back in the valley, everything is incomplete. We have to work together for that. Much time has passed and we cannot reach a resolution if we continue the blame game even today," he said.